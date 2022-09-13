Head to Head Contrast: Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Bioventus -4.26% 10.35% 4.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Bioventus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 501.98 -$3.08 million N/A N/A Bioventus $430.90 million 1.52 $19.38 million ($0.34) -24.85

Analyst Recommendations

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Invo Bioscience and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bioventus has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.52%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioventus beats Invo Bioscience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

(Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

