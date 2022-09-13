Head to Head Contrast: Isoray (NYSE:ISR) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Isoray and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Isoray alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isoray -56.86% -9.60% -9.18% iCAD -40.24% -27.75% -20.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isoray and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isoray $10.05 million 4.66 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -6.60 iCAD $33.64 million 2.00 -$11.24 million ($0.52) -5.10

Analyst Recommendations

Isoray has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD. Isoray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Isoray and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 1 4 0 2.80

iCAD has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 224.53%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Isoray.

Risk & Volatility

Isoray has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Isoray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Isoray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iCAD beats Isoray on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isoray

(Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.

About iCAD

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.