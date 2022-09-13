Head-To-Head Review: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) & Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boston Properties and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 6 6 0 2.38 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boston Properties presently has a consensus price target of $102.08, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 130.53%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

92.5% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boston Properties and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.89 billion 4.73 $505.20 million $4.20 20.76 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $427.54 million 0.89 -$26.66 million $0.06 89.17

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Boston Properties pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 22.04% 8.17% 2.90% Braemar Hotels & Resorts 3.48% 5.04% 1.03%

Summary

Boston Properties beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.