Head to Head Review: Expensify (EXFY) versus Its Rivals

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Expensify to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Expensify and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Expensify
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3.00
|Expensify Competitors
|1651
|11377
|24381
|532
|2.63
Expensify presently has a consensus price target of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 32.60%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Expensify and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Expensify
|$142.84 million
|-$13.56 million
|-14.81
|Expensify Competitors
|$1.83 billion
|$286.74 million
|28.70
Expensify’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Expensify and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Expensify
|-27.02%
|18.66%
|5.05%
|Expensify Competitors
|-77.35%
|-84.52%
|-7.92%
Summary
Expensify beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.
