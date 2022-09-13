Head to Head Survey: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $10.02 billion 2.74 $1.75 billion $1.81 16.83 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 2 0 0 2.00 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 17.58% 18.35% 9.51% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk



Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV and related consumer digital services. The company's Enterprise segment offers ICT and digital platform that covers enterprise-grade connectivity services, including satellite, IT services, data center and cloud, and business process outsourcing services, as well as CPE trading and managed, cyber security, financial, big data, digital advertising, e-health, managed ATM, and professional services. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale voice, managed, A2P SMS, IP transit and connectivity, data center and cloud, security, and value added and digital services; mobile network operator, mobile virtual network operator, and call center services; and tower and infrastructure services to other licensed operator companies and institutions. The company's Others segment offers digital services, such as digital platform, digital content, and e-commerce; and property management services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 9.1 million fixed wireline subscribers, including 8.0 million fixed broadband subscribers; and 169.5 million cellular subscribers, including 115.9 million mobile broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About GTT Communications



GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

