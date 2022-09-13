Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $15.88 Average PT from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.00%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

