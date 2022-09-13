HEdpAY Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One HEdpAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. HEdpAY has a market cap of $14.02 million and $11,192.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.

HEdpAY Coin Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

HEdpAY Coin Trading

