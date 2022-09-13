Helium (HNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $584.52 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00022997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $584.52 million and $40.49 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00167940 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,075,843 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
