Helmet.insure Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $486,770.83 and approximately $42,139.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,807,366 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

