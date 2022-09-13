Henderson High Income Trust plc (HHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.03. Henderson High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 149.50 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.30). The firm has a market cap of £220.00 million and a P/E ratio of 585.86.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

