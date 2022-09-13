Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.68. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 68,484 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $701.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

