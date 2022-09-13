Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $517,698.00

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and $517,698.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00017997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,272.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00065578 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075402 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

