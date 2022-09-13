HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $16,094.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005459 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075950 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

