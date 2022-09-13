Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $20,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.