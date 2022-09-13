Hifi Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.15 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $67.59 million and $26.15 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe. The official website for Hifi Finance is hifi.finance. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance (formerly Mainframe) is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments.MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

