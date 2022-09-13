High Performance Blockchain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $164,562.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $164,562.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00042206 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

