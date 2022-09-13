High Tide (HIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.13 million.

High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0 %

Shares of HIT opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. High Tide has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

