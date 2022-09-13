High Tide (HITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.79 million. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

High Tide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

High Tide Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

