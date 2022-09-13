High Tide (HITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.79 million. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
High Tide Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
