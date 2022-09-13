Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) Trading Up 0.1%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

