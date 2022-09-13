Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $2.29. Highway shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,847 shares trading hands.
Highway Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.15.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.
Highway Increases Dividend
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highway (HIHO)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.