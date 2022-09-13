Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $2.29. Highway shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,847 shares trading hands.

Highway Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.

Highway Increases Dividend

Highway Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Highway’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

