HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,562 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cars.com worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $1,534,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $817.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

