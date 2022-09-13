HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

