HODL Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, HODL has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $14,753.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HODL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,312.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.43 or 0.07943028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00178821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00293954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00738496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00584234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HODL Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,256,850,318,576 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

