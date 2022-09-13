Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,444 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises about 2.5% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

