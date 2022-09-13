Honest (HNST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $432.00

Honest (HNST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Honest has a market cap of $817,112.59 and approximately $432.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Honest

Honest is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

