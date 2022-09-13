Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,853 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of Honeywell International worth $271,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.