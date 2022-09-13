Hoo Token (HOO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $112.00

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Hoo Token has a market cap of $20.82 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014669 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937.
Buying and Selling Hoo Token
