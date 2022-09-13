HOPR (HOPR) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. HOPR has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $1.57 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOPR Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOPR is hoprnet.org/pt.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

