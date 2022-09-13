Hord (HORD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $117,084.00

Hord (HORD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Hord has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $117,084.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020883 BTC.

About Hord

Hord was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins. The official website for Hord is www.hord.app/#token.

Hord Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hord Fund is a data protocol that enables market leaders to broadcast their portfolio holdings while providing smart contracts that consume the broadcasted data to allow the masses to seamlessly mirror the live portfolio changes of market leaders. The protocol is designed to facilitate the most commonplace behavioral trait in crypto: social hodling.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.