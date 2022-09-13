Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Cap of $193.62 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.10 or 0.00074233 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $193.62 million and $24.82 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00293708 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00118873 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,819,212 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
