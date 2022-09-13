Horizon Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,788.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $99,788.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002012 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00035470 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

HZN is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.