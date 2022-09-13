Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Raised by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.