Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $14.46 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

