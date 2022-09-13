Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Huntsman has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Huntsman Stock Up 2.8 %

Huntsman stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after buying an additional 190,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

