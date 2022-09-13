Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Huntsman has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
Huntsman Stock Up 2.8 %
Huntsman stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman
In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after buying an additional 190,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
