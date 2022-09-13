Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian Sells 43,418 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

