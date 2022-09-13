Hydra (HYDRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.50 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. Hydra has a total market cap of $22.50 million and $128,427.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00011583 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.
Hydra Coin Profile
Hydra’s total supply is 20,475,220 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain. Hydra’s official website is hydrachain.org.
Buying and Selling Hydra
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
