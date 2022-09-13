HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and $244,138.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00064470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00074518 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

