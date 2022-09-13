Hypersign identity Price Reaches $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Hypersign identity has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Hypersign identity has a total market capitalization of $45,212.16 and $15,024.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hypersign identity coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hypersign identity alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Hypersign identity Profile

Hypersign identity’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain. Hypersign identity’s official website is hypersign.id.

Buying and Selling Hypersign identity

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hypersign identity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hypersign identity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hypersign identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hypersign identity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.