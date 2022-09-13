ICON (ICX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.69 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. ICON has a market cap of $254.06 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001268 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. ICON Network is a loopchain-based public blockchain, a general purpose turing complete smart-contract protocol using LFT (enhanced PBFT algorithm) consensus algorithm based on loopchain, a high-performance blockchain engineFrom the start, ICON has focused on interoperability. To do this, ICON will connect independent blockchains with different governances, allowing them to transact in real time via BTP technology ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

Buying and Selling ICON

