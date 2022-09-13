Idea Chain Coin Price Up 449.5% Over Last Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00064459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

