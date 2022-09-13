IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.68% from the company’s previous close.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

