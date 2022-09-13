IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for 2.1% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in IDEX were worth $80,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $211.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

