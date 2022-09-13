Idle Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,740.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,464,770 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance/#.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.