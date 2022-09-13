iExec RLC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.81 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00006428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $104.98 million and $27.81 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054566 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013291 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00065744 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005459 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075950 BTC.
iExec RLC Coin Profile
iExec RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.
Buying and Selling iExec RLC
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.