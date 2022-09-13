iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $954.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

