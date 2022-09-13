Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.55% of Illinois Tool Works worth $361,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

