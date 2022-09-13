ImageCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,051.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $17,835.28 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,064,666 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.