IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,575 ($19.03).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,185 ($14.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,217.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,287.99. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069 ($12.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

