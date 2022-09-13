Immutable Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,901.00 (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Immutable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Immutable has a total market capitalization of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.

About Immutable

Immutable's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

