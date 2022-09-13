Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$63.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company has a market cap of C$40.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$33.43 and a 52 week high of C$72.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.68.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 10.9360466 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.